Cannabis Commission opens Social Equity applicant certification portal

WARWICK – The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission on Friday began accepting applications to become certified for one of the six retail Social Equity Licenses that are available under state law. The portal will be available until Sept. 29. Once certified, successful applicants will still need to apply for an adult-use cannabis retail license. In July, the commission awarded a $120,000 contract to Mansfield, Mass.-based Creative Services Inc. to facilitate the online system and assist with record-keeping, documentation and eligibility requirements. More than an administrative tool, the portal “reflects our dedication to operational efficiency, accountability and inclusion,” said R.I. Cannabis Office Administrator Michelle Reddish. “Our goal is to build a solid foundation that supports both equity and excellence as Rhode Island’s cannabis sector continues to flourish,” she said. Vowing “transparency in Rhode Island’s cannabis landscape,” CCC Chair Kim Ahern said the commission is “focused on developing this industry responsibly, creating meaningful opportunities for individuals and communities that have faced the brunt of prohibition." In April, the commission approved regulations governing the implementation of the Rhode Island Cannabis Act and the process for awarding 24 new retail recreational licenses, half of which are reserved for social-equity licenses and worker-owned cooperatives. The first six social-equity licenses the state awards through a lottery of certified applicants will have both the initial application fee and the annual $30,000 retail license fee waived for the first year, but must pay $7,500 to reestablish the retail license in the second year, $15,000 in year three, $22,000 in year four, and $30,000 in year five and every subsequent year. Eligibility requirements include 51% of the entity being owned and controlled by individuals who reside in a disproportionately impacted area for five of the last 10 years; were arrested or convicted for marijuana offenses eligible for expungement; are part of an impacted family or whose income has not exceeded 400% of the local median income for five of the past 10 years. “Equity and accountability go hand in hand,” said Commissioner Layi Oduyingbo. “Through a transparent and comprehensive certification process, we aim to build trust among Social Equity Applicants, ensuring that this program operates with integrity and fairness.” Applicants must first submit an online "Interest Form" available on the commission’s website to receive access to the certification portal and the Social Equity Applicant Status Certification Application. Applicants will then receive a link to access the certification portal. The Social Equity Assistance Program, which will provide financial and technical support to approved social equity applicants, was crafted with input by the volunteer Cannabis Advisory Board. Board Chair Ronald Crosson said the certification portal “helps deliver on that priority by providing applicants with a clear first step in seeking Social Equity status.”