Cannabis company buys Warwick restaurant building for $2.25M

WARWICK – The vacant restaurant building that previously was the home of Agaves Mexican Grill in Warwick was sold recently for $2.25 million, according to public records.

The 8,400-square-foot restaurant building at 444 Quaker Lane, Unit 2, was sold by Quaker Real Estate Enterprises LLC, of East Greenwich, to a Chicago-based limited liability company called 444 Quaker Lane LLC, according to a copy of the condominium deed, a public record of the real estate transaction.

444 Quaker Lane LLC is affiliated with Green Thumb Industries Inc., a national marijuana products company located at 325 West Huron St. in Chicago, according to its corporate filings with the R.I. Department of State.

Green Thumb Industries owns RISE Warwick, a recreational and medical marijuana facility located at 380 Jefferson Blvd. in Warwick, which began its adult use recreational sales in December after marijuana was legalized in Rhode Island last year. Green Thumb also owns CanWell, another state-licensed marijuana business in Rhode Island.

The former Agaves Mexican Grill building is part of the Quaker Commons Condominiums, a group of buildings that make up the Quaker Commons shopping center on Route 2, next to the intersection with Route 3 in Warwick. Other businesses in the shopping center include an ALDI grocery store, a Denny’s restaurant and a Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses store.

The former Agaves Mexican Grill building has recently been marketed as available to lease by Haddas Associates.

Before it was Agaves Mexican Grill from 2011 through 2017, the property was formerly used as a 99 Restaurant. The one-story building was constructed in 2001, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The former restaurant building was most recently valued by Warwick in 2021 as being worth $1.44 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

