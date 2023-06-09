Cannabis complications: Promising marijuana industry falling short of expectations

By
-
JUMPED THE BORDER: ­Edward Dow, CEO of Massachusetts-based Solar Cannabis Co., has opened a dispensary in Warwick. He’s seen sales in Rhode Island growing steadily while business in Massachusetts has declined.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
JUMPED THE BORDER: ­Edward Dow, CEO of Massachusetts-based Solar Cannabis Co., has opened a dispensary in Warwick. He’s seen sales in Rhode Island growing steadily while business in Massachusetts has declined.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Dr. Jason Iannuccilli has invested a lot in his lab in the past year. Like many entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry, the co-founder of Pure­Vita Labs LLC, a West Warwick lab that conducts regulatory testing on marijuana products, was thrilled when Rhode Island passed legislation to legalize recreational cannabis in May 2022. The milestone was…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display