Cannabis complications: Promising marijuana industry falling short of expectations
Dr. Jason Iannuccilli has invested a lot in his lab in the past year. Like many entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry, the co-founder of PureVita Labs LLC, a West Warwick lab that conducts regulatory testing on marijuana products, was thrilled when Rhode Island passed legislation to legalize recreational cannabis in May 2022. The milestone was…