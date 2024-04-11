Cape home on Block Island sells for $2.7M

NEW SHOREHAM – A 4,200-square-foot Cape Cod-style home on Block Island recently sold for $2.73 million, according to public records.

The 413 Payne Road home, which was constructed in 1972, contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it comes with 1.7 acres of land.

The home’s yard is surrounded by stonewall borders, and a privacy hedge of mature trees, including a Kwanzan cherry tree, according to Phillips Real Estate LLC, in its listing of the property.

The home’s kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a cathedral ceiling with skylights and a wet pantry for extra preparation space, the firm said.

“Ocean views are seen from many of the kitchen’s oversized windows,” according to Phillips Real Estate. “From here, you can watch the ferries come and go as you gaze across the thicket of Ebbets Hollow.”

On the first floor of the home is a primary suite with vaulted ceilings and sliding doors leading out to the updated deck, the firm said. And the primary suite features a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with a soaking tub and steam shower, the firm said.

Other bedrooms upstairs in the house feature skylights, and part of the home is considered an in-law suite, with two bedrooms, a kitchenette, a washer and dryer, and a full bathroom, according to Phillips Real Estate.

The home also comes with an attached double-bay garage.

The property was most recently valued by New Shoreham assessors in 2022 as being worth $1.52 million, including $794,400 for the building and $724,700 for the land, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers in the deal were represented by Carolyn Clouse, of Phillips Real Estate. The buyers were represented by Jennifer Phillips, of Phillips Real Estate, according to the Zillow listing for the property.

The home was sold by Rick Errichetti and John Spencer, according to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, to Patricia Shiland, of Bradenton, Fla.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.