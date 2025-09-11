Cape-style home in Barrington sells for $2.3M

BARRINGTON – A 2,900-square-foot Cape-style home on a 2.92-acre lot next to Smith’s Cove recently sold for $2.3 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of the transaction.

Built in 1951, the two-story home at 4 Libby Lane has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, with hardwood floors throughout, according to the real estate firm.

The property also includes a new dock and boathouse.

The home’s open-concept floor plan allows the living room to flow into the dining area, framed by a large picture window, with views of the cove and the surrounding environment, the real estate firm said. And the kitchen leads to a screened-in porch.

- Advertisement -

The family room was recently renovated, with custom cabinetry, Compass said.

Upstairs, the recently updated primary suite includes a large bath and views of the water, the firm said.

The home also features a large wooden deck, with the sloped backyard leading down to a private dock, providing a launch for kayaks and small boats toward Narragansett Bay, Compass said.

Other recent upgrades to the home include a new roof, copper gutters and new hardscape, with a new built-in outdoor grill, the firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington property assessors in fiscal 2025 as being worth $1.53 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Both the seller and buyers were represented by the Kirk Schryver Team, of Compass.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Robert Dreier, of Barrington, and it was purchased by Thomas and Angela Reiner, of Half Moon Bay, Calif.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.