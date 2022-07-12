Capital Good Fund brings low-cost immigration loans into Georgia

PROVIDENCE – Capital Good Fund is expanding its low-interest loans for immigration costs into Georgia, according to a news release.

The program launched through a partnership with the American Immigration Lawyers Association will allow the Providence-based community development financial institution to offer affordable financing to low-income families in Georgia to help pay for legal and filing costs associated with immigration proceedings, the release stated.

The same offering is already available in nine states, including Rhode Island, as part of Capital Good Fund’s array of affordable financing options, which cover expenses, including energy upgrades, security deposits and COVID-19-related costs.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

