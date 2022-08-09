Capital Good Fund calls for passage of Inflation Reduction Act

PROVIDENCE – A city-based community development financial institution is among the organizations calling for passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

In a joint statement signed by 60 groups, including Rhode Island’s Capital Good Fund, organizations expressed support for the legislation and urged Congress to pass it. The bill’s provisions for lowering energy costs and bolstering energy efficiency upgrades were cited as reasons for support in the letter.

Capital Good Fund, which offers low-interest loans to eligible individuals and families, includes several types of loans aimed at helping people pay for environmental projects, including energy efficiency upgrades and solar installations.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com .

