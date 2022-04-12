Capital Good Fund launches rooftop solar loan fund

PROVIDENCE – Going green shouldn’t depend on your income or credit score.

And now, a new loan fund started by a Rhode Island-based financial institution will help low-income borrowers who might not qualify for traditional loans to pay for rooftop solar panels.

The DoubleGreen Solar Loan Program was recently announced as a partnership between Capital Good Fund and New England-based solar installers to help make it easier to pay for rooftop solar in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“A person’s FICO score shouldn’t prevent them from being able to lower their energy bills and participate in the solution to the climate crisis,” Capital Good Fund founder and CEO Andy Posner said in a statement.

The DoubleGreen Solar Loan serves all families, with a focus on low-, moderate- and middle-income homeowners and minority communities.

Borrowers must own a home in Rhode Island or Massachusetts to qualify.

The program builds on Capital Good Fund’s existing, green-focused loan programs, such as those to pay for energy-efficiency and weatherization home upgrades.

More information is available at capitalgoodfund.org.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.