Capital Good Fund opens public EV charging station at Providence office

PROVIDENCE – Capital Good Fund is expanding its services beyond low-interest loans and financial coaching to an entirely different arena: electric vehicle charging.

The Providence-based nonprofit community development financial institution recently installed a public electric vehicle charging station at its new Smith Street headquarters – the only one in the area, according to a news release.

The new, 250-kilowatt Chargepoint charging station was funded in part through incentives from National Grid Rhode Island and the R.I. Office of Energy Resources, the release stated.

The charging station is open 24/7 and costs $2.50 for a 15-minute charge.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.