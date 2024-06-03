Care New England earns awards for marketing, PR and communications

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System recently received five Lamplighter Awards for excellence in several categories during the 2024 New England Society for Healthcare Communications Organization’s Annual Conference.

“With great pride, my team and I want to thank the New England Society of Healthcare Communications Organization for recognizing our thoughtful and strategic marketing, PR and communications work by awarding us with these notable recognitions from among our peers and colleagues in the health care industry,” said Jess McCarthy, vice president and chief marketing officer at Care New England.

Care New England staff received the following awards:

Campaign Division in the Public Relations category: Hypertension Equity Program at Women & Infants Hospital.

Hypertension Equity Program at Women & Infants Hospital. Logo Design in the Design category: Butler Hospital Rebrand.

Butler Hospital Rebrand. Creative (Visual) Design & Photography in the Photography category: New England Patriots Super Bowl Champion and his Wife visit Patients at Women & Infants Hospital.

New England Patriots Super Bowl Champion and his Wife visit Patients at Women & Infants Hospital. Non-Service Line Marketing in the Marketing category: Women & Infants Hospital Baby Blankie Campaign.

Women & Infants Hospital Baby Blankie Campaign. Campaign Division in the Cause/Social Marketing category: Butler Hospital Memory and Aging Program Alzheimer’s Prevention Registry Campaign.

“Our team understands how our work directly impacts patients who look to Care New England Health System for safe, effective and compassionate care they can trust,” McCarthy said. “We pride ourselves on educating the public about the world-class programs and services our hospitals offer the community. Today was a nice reminder that our work stands out as exceptional.”

NESHCo has been the region’s professional development organization for communication professionals in health care for 40 years with more than 200 members throughout New England. The Lamplighter Awards were established to honor excellence in health care communication throughout the region.

