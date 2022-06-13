Care New England marketing picks up 3 communications awards

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System’s marketing department has earned honors for three separate efforts from a regional group that annually spotlights outstanding health care communication campaigns.

At its yearly conference in Maine, the New England Society for Healthcare Communications conferred Lamplighter Awards for branding and design to Care New England’s marketing team.

Awards included:

Award of Excellence – for the logo design as part of the Women & Infants Hospital rebrand effort.

- Advertisement -

Gold Award – for the logo design as part of the Kent County Memorial Hospital rebrand.

Award of Excellence – design of the micro-site for the Fertility Center at Women & Infants Hospital.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.