Care New England Medical Group appoints new COO and president

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Medical Group appointed Roger D. Mitty as new chief operating officer and president, effective Monday.

Mitty most recently worked as chief physician executive at Steward Medical Group in Dallas, Texas, where he was involved with practice acquisitions and growth of medical staff and service line. He has also been a member of the Board of Trustees of Steward Medical Group since 2009 and served as the vice president of Steward’s Accountable Care Organization in Florida and Arizona.

Mitty also held several leadership positions at Steward’s St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston, including chief of the division of gastroenterology, interim hospital president, and chairman of the department of medicine.

An associate clinical professor of medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, Mitty earned his bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, his M.D. from New York University’s School of Medicine, and his MBA from the University of Massachusetts Isenberg School of Business. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and his Gastroenterology Fellowship at Boston University.

A part of the Care New England Health System, Care New England Medical Group is a patient-centered organization that offers primary care and specialty services in offices through Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. With a network of more than 500 providers, it offers inpatient services at Butler Hospital, Kent Hospital, and Women & Infants Hospital, and outpatient services at more than 50 practice locations.

