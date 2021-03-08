Care New England names longtime OB/GYN as chief education officer

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System has appointed its former interim chief of obstetrics and gynecology as the system’s chief education officer.
Dr. Star Hampton, the first to fill the newly created position, was named to the role this month.
Her new responsibilities will include acting as a liaison for undergraduate and graduate medical education across the Care New England Health System, developing consistency across Care New England’s academic programs, and developing goals and priorities relating to education.
Hampton, a specialist in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery, will continue to see patients at Care New England’s Division of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery on Plain Street in Providence.
She is currently vice chair of education for the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University, as well as a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and medical sciences.
Hampton is known as a national leader in medical education, having served for many years with the Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics, and chairing the organization’s Undergraduate Medical Education Committee.
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.