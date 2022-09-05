Care New England researchers among team partnering on $6.2M NIH grant

PROVIDENCE – Researchers from Care New England Health System are working alongside research teams in Michigan to measure the effectiveness of a program aimed at reducing postpartum depression in new mothers.

The study, titled “The ROSE Scale-Up Study: Informing a decision about ROSE as universal postpartum depression prevention,” is funded by a $6.2 million National Institutes of Health mental health research grant.

Care New England researchers are collaborating with Michigan State University and the Detroit-based Henry Ford Health on the project.

The Reach Out, Stand Strong, Essentials for New Mothers program is funded by NIH through the end of the year. Ninety-eight prenatal clinics across the country offer the program to low-income women. So far, studies show that ROSE cuts rates of postpartum depression in half.

“The aim for the ROSE program is to prevent postpartum depression in new moms – research shows that the ROSE program reduces postpartum by 50% up to six months after delivery. The ROSE program involves a booster session within one month after delivery, which checks in with the new mother, provides resources and referrals if needed and reinforces the ROSE strategies that were taught during pregnancy,” said Caron Zlotnick, a researcher who is involved in the study.

Zlotnick is a professor of psychiatry and an OB-GYN in internal medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and director of research for the Department of Medicine at Women & Infants Hospital.

“The newly funded program will be the first study to look at the effectiveness of postpartum depression among a general population of women and women screening negative for postpartum depression risk,” Zlotnick said. “If we find the intervention is effective, we can work to scale up the program, strengthen families while supporting moms and reduce costs within the health care system.”

Women & Infants Hospital conducted a randomized control study to establish ROSE as an evidence-based program, according to Care New England, which operates the hospital.

