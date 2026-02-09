Care New England, Rhode Island College to establish workforce center

PROVIDENCE – A new partnership between Care New England Health System and Rhode Island College will establish a health care technology workforce center. The center will initially launch in RIC's College of Business before moving into the Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies, where Care New England will contribute digital health resources to the college's existing resources. Care New England's contributions will enhance existing RIC programs in addition to creating new clinical and health care management degree programs, professional certifications and workshops, the health system and college said in a joint announcement. The partnership represents a shared effort "to develop a new generation of digitally fluent healthcare professionals,” said Tomas Gregorio, senior vice president and chief digital information officer for the health care system. “As technology continues to redefine patient care, this initiative ensures Rhode Island will lead in cybersecurity, health care digital innovation and data-driven clinical excellence.” The technology institute will host collaborative spaces for industry partners and lab space that supports health care technology, RIC spokesperson John Taborelli told PBN. The initiative will focus on curriculum enhancements for technology majors and students in health care administration and nursing programs, with an emphasis on "building technical skills applicable to the real world of health care," Taborelli added. As part of the initiative, Care New England will fully integrate its Epic Electronic Health Record training into the college's nursing and health sciences programs. Guest lectures, simulation labs and immersive case studies will further support efforts to provide students with hands-on experience of clinical workflows, data processes and other digital tools. The partnership will also open new internship and workforce pipeline opportunities for students. "By combining Rhode Island College’s academic leadership with Care New England’s real-world clinical and technical expertise, we are building the workforce of the future and creating new opportunities for students, patients, and the state’s healthcare ecosystem," RIC President Jack R. Warner said in a statement. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.