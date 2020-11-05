Care New England tightens restrictions on most visitors

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System announced new restrictions for visitors for each of its three hospitals, following guidance from the R.I. Department of Health.

The restrictions, which were updated on their website on Tuesday, come after both Lifespan Corp. and CharterCARE Health Partners also announced visitation restrictions on Nov. 2.

At Providence-based Women & Infants Hospital, general visitation is temporarily suspended while some patients are allowed “support persons,” for some patients. Maternity patients are allowed one birth partner and a doula, if applicable, for pregnant and laboring patients. However, the support person is only allowed to go in and out of the building once per day. Neonatal intensive care patients are allowed two branded persons, such as parents, guardians or their designees, according to an update on the hospital’s website.

Visitors are not allowed in the surgical services area, but one person is allowed in the emergency room with a patient for a limited time, with the exception of pregnant patients. For all ambulatory services and outpatient care, visitors will be allowed if they are essential to the care of a patient such as for mobility purposes, communication issues or if they have a disability, according to the website.

At Kent Hospital in Warwick, restrictions began Nov. 2, where all adult inpatient, emergency department patients and all other patients are not allowed visitors other than in specific circumstances, such as obstetric inpatients, pediatric patients and if that person is essential for the patient’s care.

“As the number of cases of Covid-19 continues to increase in Rhode Island, hospitals, in partnership with the RIDOH, are tightening visitor guidelines returning to Level Three restrictions balancing our desire for visitation with our need to protect patients, staff, providers, and visitors,” read an announcement on the Hospital’s website.

At Butler Hospital in Providence, in-person visitation is largely prohibited except in emergency services, according to an announcement that was updated on Wednesday.

“Butler Hospital encourages patient family visitation through privacy-protected virtual technology, such as Zoom for Health care, which may be requested by contacting the patient or staff on the inpatient unit,” according to the website.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com. You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz.