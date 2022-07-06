Care New England votes to stay independent, rejects merger offers

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System has decided to turn down all offers to either merge or be acquired by another hospital group.

Care New England’s board of directors voted Tuesday night to “pursue a strategy of operating the health system independently,” spurning at least one offer from a suitor to acquire the financially struggling nonprofit hospital group.

CNE, the second-largest health system in the state, said Wednesday that its strategy will be to seek “enhanced support from various clinical and operating partners” to improve Care New England’s financial situation.

“This plan, coupled with the financial support included in the recently-enacted state budget, will help ensure that Care New England will maintain a stable operating platform and continue to fulfill its mission to care for its community of patients and support our staff,” Care New England CEO and President Dr. James E. Fanale and board Chairman Charles Reppucci said in a joint statement.

Care New England – which operates Women & Infants Hospital, Kent Hospital, Butler Hospital and other health care facilities throughout the state, and employs about 7,500 people – said the board’s decision followed months of analysis of various offers and partnership structures.

Board members examined the financial commitments made by potential partners, the experience of potential partners in operating and integrating hospitals, their track record of working productively with health care workers in Rhode Island and their experience in academic health system environments. Financial and regulatory barriers to implementing specific transactions also played a factor in the decision.

One of CNE’s suitors was StoneBridge Healthcare, a Pennsylvania-based hospital investment company. StoneBridge made a public offer in February after state and federal regulators shot down a merger attempt with Rhode Island’s largest hospital group, Lifespan Corp.

Following a similar offer that Care New England rejected in late 2020, StoneBridge proposed acquiring Care New England for $250 million, with $300 million more pledged in capital investments.