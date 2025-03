Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – John Minichiello, a health care executive with experience in value-based care and population health, has been named the executive director of the Care Transformation Collaborative of RI. Minichiello succeeds Debra Hurwitz, who is retiring at the end of March after 14 years with CTC-RI.

John Minichiello, a health care executive with experience in value-based care and population health, has been named the executive director of the Care Transformation Collaborative of RI.

Minichiello succeeds Debra Hurwitz, who is retiring at the end of March after 14 years with CTC-RI.

“This is a pivotal time for primary care in our state, and we are thrilled to welcome [Minichiello] as our new executive director,” said Dr. Elizabeth Lange, CTC-RI board president. “His leadership, vision and deep commitment to advancing primary care will be instrumental as we move toward value-based care and expand team-based care programs.”

The collaborative said Minichiello previously held leadership roles in high-performing accountable care organizations, integrated delivery networks, and health plans across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. He most recently served as president of Integra Community Care Network in Warwick and owner of Minichiello Consulting, where he provided value-based care and population health strategy and consultation to hospitals, physician groups and third-party vendors participating in value-based payment arrangements. The collaborative said he has dedicated his career to championing multi-payer models that integrate primary care with the broader healthcare system, ensuring accessibility, efficiency, and accountability.

Following his work in large organizations, Minichiello transitioned to independent consulting, CTC-RI said, partnering with providers and payers to improve strategic planning and operational efficiencies in the management and adoption of alternative payment models.

"I am deeply honored to step into the leadership role at the Care Transformation Collaborative of RI during such a critical time for primary care,” Minichiello said. “The work CTC-RI is doing to reshape the primary care delivery model is vital to the Rhode Island community. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated team and stakeholders to ensure that primary care remains the cornerstone of a high-quality, sustainable healthcare system. Together, we will continue to drive meaningful change and innovation in healthcare delivery."

Minichiello earned an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology at Northeastern University.

He lives in Framingham, Mass., according to Massachusetts Corporations Division records.