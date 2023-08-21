CareLink announces 2023-2024 board of directors and awards

EAST PROVIDENCE – CareLink Inc., a nonprofit healthcare organization serving older adults and those with disabilities, elected the 2023-2024 board of directors at its recent annual meeting.

The four officers elected to serve on the board are Chairman Matt Trimble, CEO and president of Saint Elizabeth Community; Vice Chairwoman Diana Franchitto, CEO and president of HopeHealth; Secretary Colette Silverman, executive director of Scandinavian Home Inc.; and Treasurer Joshua Segal, executive director of Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The board’s four trustees are Garrett Sullivan, executive director of Saint Antoine Community; Laura Dos Santos, director of operations for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence and acting administrator of St. Clare; Roberta Merkle, executive vice president of strategic initiatives at Saint Elizabeth Community; and Haigouhi Corriveau, administrator of The Seasons East Greenwich.

Trustees-at-large include The Honorable Maureen Maigret, former R.I. State Representative who served from 1975-1984 and current chair of the state Long Term Care Coordinating Council’s Aging in Community Subcommittee as well as Robert Leach, vice president/senior relationship manager at HarborOne Bank.

CareLink CEO Christine Gadbois also holds a seat on the board and presented several awards during the annual meeting.

Jessica Gosselin, director of Saint Elizabeth Adult Day Centers, earned the “Spirit of CareLink” award; Dr. Jeffrey Dodge, CareLink lead dentist who maintains a private practice in general dentistry in Woonsocket, won the “Mountain Mover” award; the “Rising Star” awards went to CareLink physical therapist Kelley Hurley and physical therapy assistant Megan Vasconcellos; CareLink dental assistant Ben Duarte and occupational therapist Tina Horbert both earned the “Clinical Excellence” awards.