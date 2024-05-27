CareLink elects Amy Stratton to its board

EAST PROVIDENCE – CareLink Inc. announced it has elected Amy Stratton to its 2024-25 board of directors at the nonprofit’s annual meeting.

Stratton is a partner at the women-owned Providence law firm Moonan, Stratton & Waldman LLP. She is responsible for handling corporate formation and governance, employment, elder law, financing and real estate, estate planning, probate administration and business succession planning.

She is also an advocate for elder care and supporting those living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Stratton is a volunteer for the Rhode Island Bar Association’s Elderly Pro Bono program and is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Estate Planning Council of Rhode Island.

Also, CareLink CEO Christine Gadbois presented several awards during the annual meeting.

The Spirit of CareLink award was presented to Amy Lemieux, quality manager and human resources specialist at Tockwotton on the Waterfront. She earned the award for embracing CareLink’s collaborative model. Gadbois said Lemieux has helped recruit staff for CareLink’s Certified Nursing Assistant Training Program to help Tockwotton employees further their health care careers.

The Mountain Mover award was presented to Tai Sodipo-Kuforiji, CareLink CNA training program coordinator, for consistently facing challenges with a positive attitude. She joined CareLink in 2023 and helped develop and implement CareLink’s training program to boost the CNA workforce in Rhode Island. Sodipo-Kuforiji is a registered nurse with 40 years of clinical experience in the U.S. and internationally. She also serves on the board of the Rhode Island Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association and is focused on teaching students.

Two Rising Star awards went to employees who showed talent, potential and dedication: Brittany Soares, CareLink scheduling and enrollment lead, who provides customer service and organizational expertise and showed her ability to turn inquiries into partnerships; and Mel Festin, a rehabilitation aid who helps the Saint Antoine Residence in North Smithfield. Festin has a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Boston University and has more than 15 years of cardiac, pulmonary and wellness program exercise physiology.

The Clinical Excellence award was presented to Tara Levasseur, CareLink public health dental hygienist. Levasseur earned the award for her clinical work and is part of CareLink’s Mobile Dentistry team. Her patient advocacy, communication and decision-making skills have helped provide excellent patient care and promote collaborative approaches to critical patient cases.

In 2023, CareLink received almost $1 million in grant funding to serve 4,770 clients through its rehabilitation and dental programs. The Mobile Dentistry team handled 2,377 visits in 2023, while audiology, podiatry and psychiatry services covered almost 3,000 visits. The Brain Health and Cognitive Therapy and Wellness services helped 473 clients through 48 programs.

“Together with our board, staff, members and partners, CareLink is moving forward in a progressive way,” Gadbois said. “We continue to grow and expand our reach in local communities throughout the state, bridging the equity gaps in providing essential health care services available to the older-aged and disabled populations. The numbers are promising and demonstrate CareLink’s commitment to enhancing the well-being and quality of life for so many Rhode Islanders.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.