CareLink names 2022-2023 board of directors

EAST PROVIDENCE – CareLink Inc., a health network that serves older patients and adults with disabilities, has announced its 2022-2023 board of directors.

The board’s newest members are Garrett Sullivan, executive director of Saint Antoine Residence in North Smithfield; Haigouhi Corriveau, administrator of The Seasons East Greenwich; Josh Segal, executive director of Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Providence; and trustee-at-large Maureen Maigret, former state representative and current chair of the state Long Term Care Coordinating Council’s Aging in Community Subcommittee.

Four officers were elected to serve as well.

Kevin McKay, executive director of Tockwotton on the Waterfront in East Providence, was named as chair, and Matthew Trimble, president of Saint Elizabeth Community in East Greenwich, will serve as vice chair. Maureen Bischoff, chief operating officer of Visiting Nurse of HopeHealth in Providence, is the board’s treasurer, and Colette Silverman, executive director of Scandinavian Communities in Cranston, is secretary.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.