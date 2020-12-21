CareLink offers respiratory training for nursing home, assisted living staff

EAST PROVIDENCE – CareLink Inc. has launched a customizable training program for nurses and other staff who work with nursing home patients suffering from lung disease or respiratory illnesses.

The CareLink Respiratory Disease Management program offers specialized training led by the nonprofit’s respiratory therapy team. Instruction focuses on accurately and effectively assessing, treating and monitoring patients with respiratory issues. Training and informational sessions are also available for attending physicians and nursing home support staff, including certified nursing assistants, medical technicians and others.

Piloted at Steere House in Providence, the program is now open to skilled nursing or assisted living facilities or home care organizations.

CareLink created the program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the need for high-quality respiratory care in the Ocean State and across the country, said CareLink CEO Dr. Christine Gadbois.

“COVID-19 has made this a hot-button issue for providers. The need is great, but the supply of qualified therapists isn’t keeping up with the demand,” Gadbois said. “We want to help caregivers make better assessments to be able to quickly identify and treat patients when respiratory issues occur.”

