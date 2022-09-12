CareLink starts recruiting participants for Alzheimer’s Disease Program Initiative

EAST PROVIDENCE – CareLink Inc. started recruiting participants for its Alzheimer’s Disease Program Initiative, which will provide free treatment to older adults suffering from the disease.

The nonprofit is recruiting older adults with Alzheimer’s and related dementia living in Rhode Island at home or with a caregiver, people with cognitive disabilities at risk of developing dementia, and people living in diverse communities with limited access to medical care.

The participants will receive free services and therapy treatment at home, including speech therapy and caregiver education, as part of the initiative, which is funded by a three-year $904,153 federal grant awarded in 2021 from the Administration for Community Living.

“Last year, we spent time in the early stages of the grant planning, identifying community resources and referral organizations such as medical providers and senior agencies, and training staff,” said CEO Chris Gadbois in a statement. “Training for CareLink occupational therapists and speech language pathologists now enables us to deliver in the home environment two nationally recognized, evidence-based specialty treatment programs that are well-regarded in the field of dementia.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.