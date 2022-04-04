CareLink to expand tele-dentistry at nursing homes with grant extension

EAST PROVIDENCE – CareLink’s Inc.’s tele-dentistry program, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to offer remote dental care for seniors living in long-term care facilities thanks to a one-year, $29,000 grant extension from the R.I. Department of Health.

CareLink, a health care network that serves older adults, offers mobile dental services for nursing home residents who can’t easily visit a dentist’s office.

During the pandemic, the nonprofit used a $29,000 RIDOH grant to equip its mobile dental unit with specialized cameras that allow dental hygienists to take detailed images of patients’ mouths and teeth. The photos are then reviewed by a dentist.

“RIDOH and CareLink piloted a tele-dentistry program during the COVID-19 pandemic, as access to nursing homes was limited due to restrictions on personnel entering the nursing facilities,” said Susan Perlini, program director at CareLink’s Mobile Dentistry practice. “No one should have to suffer from oral care issues because they can’t get out to a dentist, so CareLink brought the care to them. During the pilot phase, we utilized cameras in 10 facilities and took over 800 photos. This grant extension will help us optimize more effective triage, responsiveness and urgent care treatment for the vulnerable population we serve.”

With the grant extension, CareLink plans to use the cameras at the more than 60 facilities statewide that partner with its mobile dentistry services.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.