Carnegie Tower condo in Portsmouth sells for town-record $4.5M

PORTSMOUTH – A 6,735-square-foot residential condominium at Carnegie Tower has sold for the highest price on record in town for a condominium.
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the condo inside the tower at 1 Tower Drive, Unit 2200, has sold for $4.5 million. According to town officials and property records, David I. Goulden, trustee, acquired the condo from Charles, Christian and Serge Demers.
Property records show the 12-room condo has five full bathrooms and four bedrooms. Mott & Chace say the fully remodeled condo also features 180-degree ocean views. The tower also includes a resort-style pool and private two-story cabana.
Property records show the Demers’ purchased the condo in August 2021 for $3.075 million. The condo is valued by the town at $4.9 million.
Mott & Chace represented both the buyer and sellers in the transaction.
