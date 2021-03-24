Carousel Industries wins Channel Partners Excellence in Digital Services Award

EXETER – Communication and network technologies firm Carousel Industries of North America Inc. is one of nine businesses honored in Informa Tech’s 2021 Channel Partners Excellence in Digital Services Awards.

Carousel Industries received the Next-Gen Telecom Award for its work in delivering telecommunications and collaboration capabilities to help California’s Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare Systems expand telehealth services.

The award winners were recognized in a special program as part of Channel Partners Virtual 2021 on March 3.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Informa Tech Channels Group,” said Jim Marsh, chief revenue officer for Carousel Industries. “The Next-Gen Telecom Award win recognizing our collaboration with Cisco for SVMHS is particularly gratifying, as we were truly able to help this health care innovator improve the overall patient experience, simplify workplace communications and execute its vision to expand telehealth services during the pandemic, when service delivery is more critical than ever.”

Introduced in 2019, the Excellence in Digital Service Awards recognize partners who deliver stellar business outcomes for clients.

To be considered for the awards, value-added resellers and managed-services providers submit case studies of projects from the previous year. Submissions were judged by the Channel Partners editorial staff, members of the Channel Partners Advisory Board and outside advisers, according to Carousel Industries.

Recognition was provided in 10 categories, with an additional award presented for special achievement among all applicants. Details on each category are available on the Channel Partners website.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.