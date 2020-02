Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Small-business savvy runs in Shawn Lynch’s blood. He grew up entrenched in his father’s carpet-cleaning company, which was a part-time complement to his full-time job at now-defunct local grocery chain Almacs. It was only natural, then, for Lynch to take over the family business when he graduated high school. “It’s all I’ve ever known,” said…