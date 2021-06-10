Cases of COVID-19 in R.I. increase by 42, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 42 on Wednesday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 37, a decline from 44 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, five were in an intensive care unit and five were on a ventilator.

There have been 584,940 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as a total of 1.21 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases of the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 152,187 to date, an increase of 34 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,722 to date.

There were 6,447 tests processed on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 0.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 4.8%.

There have been 4.37 million tests administered in the state to date to 938,516 individuals.