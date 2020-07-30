Cases of COVID-19 in R.I. rise by 110

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 110, but with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Cases in the state totaled 18,950, an increase of 150 that also includes previous day data revisions. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 109.

The state has reported a total of 1,007 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

There are 77 people hospitalized in the state due to the virus, an increase of three day to day. The three day average of hospitalizations is 74.

There were 4,463 tests for COVID-19 administered in the state on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 2.5%. When only counting test results of those who tested negative for the first time as total negative tests (excluding both repeat negative or repeat positive results), the positive rate for the day was 5.9%.

To date, there have been 360,947 tests conducted in the state.