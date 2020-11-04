Cases of COVID-19 in R.I. rise by 466, with 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 466 on Tuesday, with two more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Wednesday.

Cases in the state have totaled 35,122 to date, an increase of 579 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 1,214 to date.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 169, a decline from 177 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 21 were in intensive care units and 11 were on ventilators.

- Advertisement -

There were 12,892 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 3.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 16.4%.

There have been 1.18 million tests administered in the state to date to 447,021 individuals.