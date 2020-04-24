Cases of COVID-19 in R.I. rise to 6,699

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 437 Thursday to a total of 6,699, according to the R.I. Department of Health Friday.

Fatalities due to the virus increased by 13 day to day to total 202 deaths.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were 267, with 77 in the intensive care unit and 48 on ventilators. To date, 377 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Tests administered in the state increased by 2,832 day to day to 47,257 total.

Cases of the disease in Providence reached 1,937, the most of any municipality in the state. Providence was followed by Pawtucket at 600, Cranston at 408 and North Providence at 358.

