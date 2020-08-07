Cases of COVID-19 increase by 100 with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 100 on Thursday, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Cases of COVID-19 have totaled 19,738 to date, an increase of 127 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for both day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 101.

There were no new fatalities to report Friday, with COVID-19 deaths in Rhode Island holding at 1,014.

Current hospitalizations in the state have totaled 84, level with one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations was 84. Of those hospitalized, 10 were in intensive care units and four were on ventilators.

There were 4,426 tests conducted on Thursday, with an overall positivity rate of 2.3%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 6.2%. There have been 395,798 tests administered in the state to date.