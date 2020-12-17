Cases of COVID-19 increase by 951, with 12 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 951 on Wednesday, with 12 more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Thursday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 479, an increase from 469 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 59 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of three day to day, and 30 were on a ventilator, same as the day before.
Cases in the state have totaled 77,290 to date, an increase of 1,081 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus have totaled 1,602 in Rhode Island to date.
There were 18,224 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 5.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21.8%.
There have been 1.81 million tests administered in the state to date to 595,944 individuals.
