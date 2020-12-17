Cases of COVID-19 increase by 951, with 12 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 951 on Wednesday, with 12 more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 479, an increase from 469 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 59 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of three day to day, and 30 were on a ventilator, same as the day before.

Cases in the state have totaled 77,290 to date, an increase of 1,081 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 1,602 in Rhode Island to date.

- Advertisement -

There were 18,224 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 5.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21.8%.

There have been 1.81 million tests administered in the state to date to 595,944 individuals.