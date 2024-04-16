Casey chosen to lead Citizens Financial Group’s wealth business

PROVIDENCE – Paul Casey will join Citizens Financial Group Inc. as its new head of wealth management, effective July 9, the company announced.

In this role, Casey will focus on accelerating the bank’s “strong and growing momentum in wealth, an increasingly critical component of the bank’s strategy following the launch of Citizens Private Bank in the fall of 2023,” Citizens said in a news release.

Casey will lead both the bank’s Citizens Wealth Management and Citizens Private Wealth Management organizations, serving the needs of mass affluent, affluent, high net worth, and ultra high net worth clients.

Casey will be based in New York City and will report to Brendan Coughlin, vice chair and head of consumer banking.

“Paul is an experienced and well-rounded Wealth Management executive with a proven track record of success and has a long runway here at Citizens,” Coughlin said in a statement. “His experience in building a world-class Private Wealth business at one of the top firms in the U.S. will be invaluable as we aspire to build a preeminent Private Wealth offering.”

Casey has more than two decades of experience with Morgan Stanley, including holding increasingly responsible leadership positions there. He most recently served as managing director for the flagship New York City Private Wealth Management office, overseeing more than $90 billion in client assets, according to the release.

“We’ve been on a journey to build a world-class Wealth Management business for several years and have generated solid momentum.,” Coughlin said. “The launch of our new Private Bank supercharged Citizens’ ability to scale our Wealth business, elevating our brand image and attracting some of the industry’s top talent to our platform. I am confident Paul will help us realize the full potential we have in front of us.”

Citizens launched its Citizens Private Bank with the hiring of nearly 200 bankers in 2023, and recently added Michael Cherny as head of its Citizens Wealth Management Advisors and Tom Metzer as head of Citizens Private Wealth Managers, along with more than a dozen new financial advisers since last fall, all part of the bank’s push to accelerate its wealth business.