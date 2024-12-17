CashPro App to surpass record $1T in payment approvals by end of 2024

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. corporate clients will have made more than $1 trillion in payment approvals on the bank’s CashPro App by the end of 2024, the bank recently announced.

Companies use the mobile application to monitor and manage their treasury operations, including payments, deposits, loans and trade finance transactions. Historically, December sees the highest volume and value of payments approved through the app, driven by year-end activity and users traveling during the holiday season, according to a news release.

The $1 trillion milestone will represent a more than 25% increase year over year in the value of approved payments on the app.

“The CashPro App plays an instrumental role in helping our clients manage their business, particularly when it comes to payments,” Tom Durkin, global head of CashPro in Global Payments Solutions at Bank of America, said in a statement. “Surpassing the trillion-dollar milestone illustrates the value clients gain from the convenience, control and transparency of payment approvals.”

- Advertisement -

Bank of America’s CashPro digital banking platform is accessed by approximately 550,000 users at 40,000 companies around the world.

In 2023 and 2024, the app received the top mobile ranking in Coalition Greenwich’s annual Digital Transformation Benchmarking Study, according to a news release.

“The CashPro App is great,” Lauren Hobbs, cash management manager at energy infrastructure company Sempra, said in a statement. “Whether I’m in between meetings or at my desk, it’s extremely powerful. I can quickly look at account balances and approve high dollar payments with confidence.”

Bank clients can initiate corporate payments across any of the four channels of the CashPro platform, including online, app, application program interfaces and Connect, which is file-based. For added security, these payments may require additional levels of approval prior to being released, and clients can leverage the CashPro App to complete those approvals, according to the release.

“From studying the adoption of CashPro App features, we’ve watched client activity grow and change over time,” Jennifer Sanctis, head of CashPro App and Personalized Technologies in GPS at Bank of America, said in a statement. “Through ongoing investment and listening to client feedback, we’ll continue to provide innovative financial experiences to support their transforming needs in 2025 and beyond.”