CBIZ Promotes Tracy Dalpe, CPA to Managing Director

CBIZ, part of the nation’s 10th largest accounting and tax provider, has announced the promotion of Tracy Dalpe, CPA to Managing Director. Tracy has more than 15 years of experience providing tax services to a variety of industries, including alternative asset management, private equity and credit funds, as well as high net worth individuals. Tracy’s experience includes assisting clients with federal, state and foreign tax compliance projects. She has extensive experience working with FATCA and CRS, and assists clients in analyzing their investor base and determining filing requirements. Additionally, Tracy provides tax department outsourcing services and assists clients with implementing standardized tax processes and procedures. She has a B.S. degree from UMass Dartmouth.