CCRI awarded $4.6M in federal TRIO support services grants

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island has been awarded $4.6 million in TRIO Student Support Services grants from the U.S. Department of Education, the college announced Monday.

The funds come in the form of three five-year grants, which CCRI said will allow the community college to offer academic and other support services to about 540 low-income, first-generation and/or students with disabilities to increase students’ retention and graduation rates.

CCRI also said the grants will help facilitate students’ transfers from a two-year college to four-year institutions and foster a climate supportive of those students’ success. Among the TRIO-supported programs the college offers are academic advising, tutoring, financial aid and application assistance, financial literacy workshops, and career development.

“Our TRIO programs have proven to be a critical resource that provides students with access to the programs and support services they need to be successful college students,” CCRI President Meghan Hughes said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.