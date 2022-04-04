CCRI dental hygiene students to host free children’s dental clinic

LINCOLN – Dental hygiene students at the Community College of Rhode Island plan to host a free children’s dental sealant and fluoride treatment clinic later this month.

The clinic, named “Under the ‘Sea’ Lant,” takes place April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CCRI’s Lincoln campus.

Kids ages 17 and younger are eligible for the free treatments, which have been proven to prevent or slow tooth decay.

“Childhood tooth decay is the No. 1 preventable disease in the United States. The Dental Hygiene Class of 2022 put its primary focus for this community outreach project on preventing this disease,” said Ingrid Kakisis, a CCRI dental hygiene student and chair of the community event. “Sealant treatments are essential, especially for young people, because dental sealants can reduce dental decay by 80%, creating a barrier on the grooves of the teeth, prohibiting bacteria from entering or penetrating the tooth and causing decay.”

To participate, kids must have an appointment and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Appointments can be made by calling 401-333-7330.

The event is CCRI’s Class of 2022 dental hygiene students’ semester community project.

“As dental health care students at CCRI, the college requires them to plan, promote and execute a free dental hygiene clinic to the demographic group of their choice at our state-of-the-art dental hygiene clinic,” said professor Kathleen J. Gazzola of CCRI’s Dental Hygiene Program. “While an event like this provides our students with a great opportunity to practice their studies, it more importantly builds a foundation of giving back to the community and understanding that the value of a smile begins with them.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.