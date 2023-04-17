CCRI dental hygiene students to host free dental clinic for children

LINCOLN – The Community College of Rhode Island dental hygiene graduating class is hosting a free clinic for children in May.

The event is organized by CCRI’s dental hygiene class of 2023 students as part of their semester community project. Participating children can receive sealants – a thin, protective shield that prevents cavities and tooth decay by blocking out germs and food – on qualifying teeth and fluoride treatments, which also prevent tooth decay and promote remineralization.

“Dental sealants are an effective preventive measure against tooth decay, and we are excited to offer this service to those who may not have access to regular dental care,” said Ashley Soares, a CCRI dental hygiene student and senior class officer for the dental hygiene program. “We collectively came up with ‘Get in the Groove’ because the most common place to have tooth decay for children is within the grooves, pits and fissures of the molars.”

Soares said tooth decay is one of the most common chronic childhood diseases, affecting millions of children every year.

- Advertisement -

“Untreated tooth decay can cause pain, infection and can even lead to more serious health problems. Moreover, it can significantly affect a child’s quality of life, causing difficulty in eating, sleeping and concentrating in school,” she said. “The good news is that tooth decay is preventable and one of the most effective preventive measures is dental sealant.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20% of children ages 5-11 have untreated cavities and more than half have had a cavity in their primary teeth.

The Get in the Groove event will take place on May 3 from 3-5 p.m. at CCRI’s Flanagan Campus in Lincoln. It will be open to children ages 6-17, who will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to participate in the clinic.

“The CCRI Dental Hygiene Program provides educational opportunities that empower students to become competent dental hygienists who provide quality comprehensive care,” said Janice Schmitz, director of the CCRI dental hygiene program. “We prepare our graduates to meet the future oral health needs of the community and promote lifelong learning and community service. One way we do this is through our Community Day, where our senior students plan, implement and evaluate the results of a community dental health clinic. This year’s ‘Get in the Groove’ sealant clinic will meet the objectives of our program by giving our students the opportunity to plan and implement a service-learning project, as well as meeting the needs of our community by providing this important preventative treatment.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.