CCRI donates medical supplies to support local health care personnel

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island recently donated several thousand pieces of medical equipment to the R.I. Department of Health to help combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations CCRI is providing include 63,820 pairs of surgical gloves, 640 gowns, 440 disposable lab coats, 337 N95 masks, two boxes of cotton swabs, and various bottles and containers of sanitizers, wipes, Lysol and bleach.

Additionally, several CCRI staff members have sewn masks for health care professionals. The initiative, started by CCRI enrollment services representative Dawn Barlow, collected about 400 hand-sewn masks to be used at local hospitals.

CCRI Vice President of Academic Affairs Rosemary Costigan said in a statement that she is “proud” of the college for “coming together to support those on the front lines fighting the virus.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.