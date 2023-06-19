CCRI ends COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students, faculty

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island will stop requiring its students and employees to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of enrollment or employment, the college says.

Starting July 1, vaccinations will no longer be required, which will apply to students attending CCRI in the summer 2023 and fall 2023 sessions.

In a statement, CCRI said the decision to change its policy was made after “taking into consideration the changing public health landscape around COVID-19, including the end of the national and state public health emergency declarations.”

The college had mandated that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 since the fall 2021 semester.

While COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer be required, CCRI said it will continue to strongly encourage all students and faculty to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

“We are grateful for your continued cooperation and recognition of the role each and every one of us plays in creating healthy and safe communities,” CCRI said in a statement.