CCRI hiring teachers skilled in maritime pipe-fitting, electrical and sheet metal instruction

WESTERLY – The Community College of Rhode Island is seeking part-time teachers for maritime pipe-fitting, electrical and sheet metal instruction at Westerly Education Center.

The instructors will be creating workers skilled in areas required by defense contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat, according to CCRI, ahead of the company’s hiring ramp-up for its shipyards in Quonset and Groton, Conn.

Electric Boat needs thousands of skilled workers in Rhode Island and Connecticut, with a contract to build the Columbia-class generation of submarines.

Instruction will be offered during five- and six-week courses during first and second shifts at the Westerly location, CCRI said in a news release. Qualifications include: experience in a trade or education shop environment; proficiency in Microsoft Office; outstanding communication and interpersonal skills; and the ability to work collaboratively.

CCRI is the largest community college in New England. In addition to its partnership with the Westerly Education Center, it has campuses in Warwick, Lincoln, Newport and Providence, as well as online.

