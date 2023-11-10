CCRI is leading way on accountability in higher ed

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Commerce Corp. announced in October that 262 college graduates will receive Wavemaker Fellowships, good for student loan reimbursements of up to $6,000 annually under refundable tax credits. This news couldn’t come at a better time, as 149,000 Rhode Islanders resumed making payments on nearly $4.9 billion in cumulative student…