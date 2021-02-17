CCRI launches community health lab to offer real-time teaching in home health care setting

LINCOLN – The Community College of Rhode Island has launched its new community health lab at the college’s Flanagan campus that will help teach students home health care.

CCRI said the lab was launched in response to the recent growth of community-based health care, integral to recognizing and managing health issues early on. Such issues include social determinants of health and population health, CCRI said.

The lab, CCRI said, is designed as a 12-foot-by-22-foot studio apartment with a fully furnished kitchen, bathroom and living area. The lab will provide students and current professionals education programs in a setting that simulates home health care scenarios. The college said five surveillance cameras are installed to record and livestream video to evaluate the scenarios after simulations.

“This new development at CCRI provides students with the unique experience to gain insight into a patient’s home life and also practice providing assessments and care in a realistic environment,” said Kristen Fournier, CCRI’s program director of health care workforce transformation, in statement. “Students will have the opportunity to review their simulation with a faculty member and debrief on their experience, ultimately making them more successful when they start going out to patient homes.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.