CCRI launches new culinary associate degree at Newport campus

By
-
Bruce Newbury
Bruce Newbury

Historically, it can be stated that the hospitality industry in this country began in Newport almost 200 years ago. More than likely, the challenge then, as now, was to attract, train and retain people to host, serve and thrive in food service and lodging. In early March, the Newport campus of the Community College of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR