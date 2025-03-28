CCRI launches new culinary associate degree at Newport campus

Historically, it can be stated that the hospitality industry in this country began in Newport almost 200 years ago. More than likely, the challenge then, as now, was to attract, train and retain people to host, serve and thrive in food service and lodging.
In early March, the Newport campus of the Community College of Rhode Island unveiled a groundbreaking program to make a path to success for the chefs, restaurateurs and culinary masters of the future.
On March 7, CCRI announced the launch of an associate in arts degree in culinary craftsmanship at the college’s Newport campus beginning in fall 2025. At the unveiling, Gov. Daniel J. McKee proposed $850,000 to create a Culinary and Hospitality Hub at the campus to serve as a state-of-the-art learning environment designed to meet the growing demand for skilled culinary professionals in Rhode Island’s workforce.
“With our Newport campus serving as a hub for workforce development, this investment will not only create a pipeline of skilled professionals but also strengthen our labor market,” CCRI Interim President Rosemary A. Costigan said in an interview on my broadcast and podcast.
Findings from the college’s Building Bridges Summit and Hanover Research’s labor market analysis conducted in 2024 uncovered a strong demand for skilled culinary and hospitality professionals in Rhode Island, showing potential for workforce growth of 17% with proper training and education.
“Rhode Island’s reputation for culinary creativity is a big part of our local economy, keeping visitors coming back time and time again,” McKee said. “The Culinary and Hospitality Hub included in my proposed budget will prepare the next generation of talent to serve up not only delicious dishes but continued success in our local hospitality industry.”
MASTER CHEF: Karl J. Guggenmos, left, a certified global master chef, works with Community College of Rhode Island culinary students. Guggenmos is helping to develop a new associate in arts degree in culinary craftsmanship at the college’s Newport campus beginning in fall 2025.
The CCRI program offers credit for prior learning, with opportunities for up to six credits for students from career and technical education high schools, ensuring a seamless pathway for students to continue their education. Costigan said there are more than 20 high schools in Rhode Island that have culinary programs as part of their curriculum.
The CCRI program is being developed in collaboration with certified global master chef Karl J. Guggenmos, who is working with the college’s Business and Professional Studies faculty to ensure curriculum alignment with industry needs.
Costigan said the administration is in the process of hiring full-time culinary faculty and there is already a full industrial kitchen on the Newport campus.
The program is being funded in part by Bally’s Corp., which has invested $5 million to support students and build programs responsive to the labor market. The Associate in Arts in Culinary Craftsmanship will be structured as a cohort-based program. This means study can begin at various times during the academic year and the enrolled students will go through the program and graduate as a group on their own timeline. The two-year degree will enable students to pursue advanced positions such as head line cook or sous chef. Within one year, students can complete a Certificate in Culinary Essentials and be industry ready as entry-level line cooks.
The curriculum is expected to include kitchen function essentials such as knife skills, equipment function and food safety, as well as the preparation of European, American and international cuisines. There is also an internship/practicum component that offers hands-on experience at local restaurants.
Costigan said registration will open later this spring, with classes starting in September. The first cohort could be workforce ready by May or June of 2026. For more information about the culinary craftmanship program, visit ccri.edu/culinary.
“Dining Out With Bruce Newbury,” syndicated weekly on radio, is heard in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont and Indiana. Contact Bruce at bruce@brucenewbury.com.