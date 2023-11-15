CCRI, North Kingstown High School partner for early manufacturing career development

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Through a new partnership between the Community College of Rhode Island and North Kingstown High School, 11 high school students are getting an early start on pursuing a career in advanced manufacturing.
The program, launched earlier this fall, allows high school students to complete an 18-credit certificate program in manufacturing and design, alongside general education courses offered under a CCRI pre-associate program.
Participating students complete the program during their junior and senior years of high school, attending courses once a week at CCRI’s Warwick Campus for the duration of a regular school day.
While colleges and universities have long partnered with high schools for early education programs, the partnership stands out for its focus on manufacturing, said Matthew Rieger, chairman of the Department of Physics and Engineering at CCRI and co-developer of the program.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.
