CCRI partners with Building Futures on new apprenticeship readiness program

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island is partnering with local apprenticeship support organization Building Futures on a new apprenticeship readiness program for recent high school graduates and adults.

CCRI says the program, which will be offered in January, is being funded by a $250,000 R.I. Department of Labor and Training workforce investment. The programming will be through the Multi-Craft Core Curriculum, a comprehensive apprenticeship readiness curriculum developed by the North American Building Trades Union and TradesFutures that delivers an industry-recognized credential, the college says.

The 160-hour program will provide participants an understanding of various construction and building trades careers, thereby enhancing workforce readiness throughout Rhode Island’s construction and trades industries, according to CCRI. It will also benefit multiple construction and trades unions, the college says, while addressing workforce needs across the state.

“The building and construction trades offer exceptional opportunities for individuals to gain valuable skills, earn while they learn and build meaningful careers,” CCRI Interim President Rosemary A. Costigan said in a statement. “With this apprenticeship readiness program, CCRI is investing in our students and the future of our state by providing the training and mentorship they need to succeed in high-demand fields.”

