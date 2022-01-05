CCRI partners with Cloud for Good to help fill salesforce jobs

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island announced Dec. 15 that it has joined Cloud for Good as its new partner in the Talent for Good apprenticeship program.

CCRI says Cloud for Good is a consulting firm that delivers salesforce solutions to higher education and nonprofit clients. This partnership with CCRI is the first with a Northeast-based community college, CCRI said.

The partnership, the college said, looks to fill as many salesforce jobs as possible through the Talent for Good apprenticeship program, which allows Cloud for Good clients to hire salesforce talent. Cloud for Good is partnering with CCRI to recruit the college’s new and recent graduates for the program, the college said.

Accepted applicants will be hired by Cloud for Good and will be paid as apprentices from the start of the 12-week training program, CCRI said. After completing training, apprentices will join Cloud for Good project teams serving higher education and nonprofit institutions across the country.

“This partnership affirms what we’ve long known about the talent of community college students. The apprenticeship program will apply the critical knowledge our students learn in the classroom to real-world experience in the field of cloud computing services to prepare students for high-quality careers,” CCRI President Meghan L. Hughes said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette .