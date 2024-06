Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

PROVIDENCE – The Community College of Rhode Island and The Partnership for Rhode Island are teaming up to create a work-based learning pilot program through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Employer Provided Innovation Challenges Network, the school announced Thursday.

The pilot program will be held from September-December for up to 30 students interested in the opportunity to work with industry partners, including the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island, that will

focus on increasing work-based learning experiences for students.

“The Boys & Girls Club is excited to collaborate with students from CCRI on a dynamic work-based learning project,” said Gary Rebelo, executive director for the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island. “Together, we aim to enhance our marketing materials and communication plans, blending fresh ideas with our mission to empower [youths] and foster community engagement.”

The pilot aligns with CCRI’s focus on increasing work-based learning experiences for students. Beginning in the fall 2024 semester, more than 90% of degree programs at CCRI will include at least one work-based learning course, demonstrating CCRI’s commitment to helping students reach academic and career goals.

“CCRI is thrilled to be collaborating with the Partnership on this groundbreaking initiative to connect students to opportunities with in-demand industries,” said CCRI Interim President Rosemary Costigan. “Together, we'll deliver significant positive impacts to Rhode Island's workforce and business community while showcasing our state on the national stage as a leader in work-based learning experiences.”

Rhode Island is one of only nine states to join the EPIC Network, a collective prioritizing work-based learning for students in high school and college. The network was made possible by the support of American Student Assistance and the Walton Family Foundation.

“The Partnership is grateful for the opportunity to bolster our commitment to work-based learning, and we are incredibly excited to partner with CCRI as they share this commitment at every level,” said Tom Giordano, executive director of The Partnership for Rhode Island. “Employing more Rhode Islanders starts with partnerships like this where, together, we work to bridge the gap between students and careers by providing a learning experience that centers work-based learning.”

The Partnership for Rhode Island is a nonprofit CEO roundtable comprising the state’s largest employers focused on initiatives in K-12 education, infrastructure and workforce development.