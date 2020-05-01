CCRI planning to return to in-person learning in the fall

WARWICK – Community College of Rhode Island announced late Friday that it intends to have in-person teaching and learning at its campuses across the state in the fall.

The college had closed its campuses in Warwick, Lincoln, Newport, Providence and Westerly in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and classes have since switched to online learning.

CCRI is the first Rhode Island state college to announce such plans for the fall. Bryant University in Smithfield, a private institution, and Norton-based Wheaton College announced earlier this week similar intentions to have on-campus activity return in the fall.

CCRI President Meghan Hughes said in a letter to the community that the college will work closely with the R.I. Department of Health to develop a plan to implement requirements for face coverings, social distancing and increased cleaning protocols. The school will also engage faculty, staff and student groups on how CCRI can offer courses and all college operations in order to maintain health and safety.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority and this priority will guide our reopening planning and implementation,” Hughes said, also noting that this will be a “phased reopening” of campuses.

Further details on the plan will be released at a later date, Hughes said.

CCRI also announced that it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on May 29 in lieu of a regular ceremony, which is typically held at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence. Hughes said upcoming graduates will receive details about the ceremony in the mail soon. The school is also inviting this year’s graduates to the college’s 2021 commencement next May so it can recognize the 2020 graduates’ achievements, Hughes said.

CCRI will also conduct its summer sessions via remote learning, Hughes said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.